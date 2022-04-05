Hearthstone Reveals Year Of The Hydra Content Coming Next Week

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed new content coming to Hearthstone next week as we're getting into the Year Of The Hydra. The development team just had their most recent Hearthside Chat video, which you can check out below, going over many of the details of what's going to become of the game in the next week or so. Many of the changes will take place on April 12th, which will be marked with the launch of Voyage To The Sunken City. This will add in a new free Core set as players will have 250 cards to choose from, with just 72 returning and adjusted cards rotating in (including classics like Reno Jackson and Wild Pyromancer). We have a quick rundown of what you can expect from the team.

The new Hearthstone year, the Year of the Hydra, is all about providing fresh new content and updates for our established modes—with a renewed focused on sustainability and optimization. You can expect quality-of-life and other improvements, such as being able to equip a random hero skin, in-game reporting, and an overall emphasis on client-performance improvements. That's on top of our usual three card sets and a mountain of planned new content for Battlegrounds, Mercenaries, and more. The Year of the Hydra will kick off when Voyage to the Sunken City launches on April 12 and set rotation takes place—sending Ashes of Outland, Scholomance Academy, and Madness at the Darkmoon Faire to Wild.

After set rotation, the Standard card pool will include Forged in the Barrens, United in Stormwind, Fractured in Alterac Valley, Voyage to the Sunken City, and the Core set.

Updates for the Core set will go live alongside set rotation in a shakeup that rotates out 57 cards and brings in 72, for a new total of 250 total cards in Core—15 more than last year. These new additions are made up of returning cards, although some have been adjusted for the modern game.

Cards of note returning to the Core set are the original League of Explorers: Reno Jackson, Brann Bronzebeard, Elise Starseeker, and Sir Finley Mrrgglton. Other returning favorites include Voidwalker, Wild Pyromancer, Acolyte of Pain, Mossy Horror, Cloaked Huntress, and Fandral Staghelm.