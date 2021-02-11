Hearthstone Will Be Introducing A New Core Set Soon

Blizzard revealed this week that major changes will be coming to Hearthstone, starting with a new Core Set on the way. In what we suspect is a preamble before BlizzConline this year, the developers sent out a notice to their fans a few days ago letting them know that the game as they know it will be getting a major update that includes some radical changes to the way they play. The biggest of them being that they will introduce the new Core Set of cards and move the old Basic and Classic sets to Wild. We have the basic details below but a more in-depth explanation can be found here. We're guessing the new Core Set will be introduced next week during BlizzConline.

INTRODUCING THE CORE HEARTHSTONE SET After set rotation this year, Standard will include card sets from Year of the Phoenix (Ashes of Outland, Scholomance Academy, Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, Darkmoon Races Mini-Set), the next expansion, and the new Core Set! The Core Set will be free for all players and will replace Basic and Classic in Standard as a curated selection of 235 cards intended to provide a modern collection of starting cards to players of all types and make Hearthstone even more approachable for newcomers. Some of the Core Set cards are returning from previous sets, some are reimagined favorites, and 29 cards are completely new! As with the Basic Set, Core Set cards are unlocked by leveling up each class, with cards automatically granted equal to players' level when they login for the first time after the rotation. INTRODUCING THE CLASSIC FORMAT The Classic format will also be launching alongside set rotation! The Classic format invites players to craft decks and compete using Hearthstone's original 240 cards as they were in 2014, the year that Hearthstone launched! Yes, in the Classic format Warsong Commander can give minions Charge, Holy Smite can go face, and Leeroy Jenkins will cost 4 mana! Classic's reward systems, rank systems, and seasons will function the same as Standard and Wild, and like those formats, Classic will have its own matchmaking pool. Alongside the release of Classic, Hearthstone will also increase the total number of deck slots from 18 to 27!