Helioptile Arrives In Pokémon GO For Power Plant Event

A major event that will take up the rest of the month begins this week in Pokémon GO. Get ready for the release of Helioptile, some Electric-type spawns, and a tease of dark times coming to the game. Let's get into the details of the Power Plant Event.

Niantic reached out to us early so we could get the information for this upcoming Pokémon GO event inspired by the Kanto Power Plant. The event's details are as follows:

Date & time: Wednesday, January 19th, 2022, at 10 AM to Tuesday, February 1st, 2022, at 10 PM local time.

New species drop: As we theorized right here on Bleeding Cool, Helioptile will be released in Pokémon GO with this event. It can be evolved into Heliolisk with the use of a Sun Stone, so stop deleting those!

As we theorized right here on Bleeding Cool, Helioptile will be released in Pokémon GO with this event. It can be evolved into Heliolisk with the use of a Sun Stone, so stop deleting those! Wild spawns: Magnemite Grimer Voltorb Electabuzz Porygon Trubbish Helioptile Electrode (rare spawn) Jolteon (rare spawn)

Field Research task encounters: Magnemite Voltorb Electrike Joltik Helioptile Alolan Grimer (rare task) Trubbish (rare task) Emolga (rare task)

Raids: Stay tuned for a full breakdown of the event's Raid Rotation. Important things to note is that Shinx and Klink will be in raids, the current Tier Three raids (including Druddigon) will remain the same, and Tier Five raids featuring Shock Drive Genesect will switch over to Regice on Monday, January 24th, 2022 at 10 AM.

Stay tuned for a full breakdown of the event's Raid Rotation. Important things to note is that Shinx and Klink will be in raids, the current Tier Three raids (including Druddigon) will remain the same, and Tier Five raids featuring Shock Drive Genesect will switch over to Regice on Monday, January 24th, 2022 at 10 AM. Event's Story: Niantic writes: "Spark's intuition leads him to believe that the final mechanism of the door requires Electric-type Pokémon to power it. Work with Spark to catch Pokémon as he makes progress toward unlocking the final mechanism of the mysterious door located at the historical cave site. In this event inspired by the power plants found in the Kanto and Kalos regions, you'll be able to catch Pokémon like Magnemite, Voltorb, and Helioptile!"

Niantic also teases "A Bad Feeling" beginning Monday, January 24th, 2022 at 12 AM. While this is likely Team GO Rocket content, stay tuned for a piece today breaking down the possibilities.