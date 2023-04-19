Here's Everything Revealed In Nintendo's April 2023 Indie World Stream We have a rundown of everything Nintendo showed in their most recent Indie World livestream, and what's coming to the Nintendo Switch.

This morning, Nintendo held another Indie World livestream, in which they showed off more content coming to the Nintendo Switch from indie devs and publishers. Some of the major reveals for this sessions were Mineko's Night Market, which will be released on September 26th; My Time At Sandrock, a sequel to My Time at Portia coming this summer; and the free Relics of the Old Faith update for Cult of the Lamb, which will launch on April 24. We have the full rundown from Nintendo themselves for you below, along with the livestreram for you to enjoy!