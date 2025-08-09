Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: DVision Games, High Above

High Above Has Released a Free Steam Demo

You can play a free dmo of the rooftop-building game High Above, as Steam players can download and play a few hours right now

Design your dream rooftop escape with hundreds of assets and materials at your own pace.

No timers or management—pure relaxing and cozy building gameplay with endless customization.

Shape unique hideaways in a peaceful cityscape, from lush courtyards to futuristic retreats.

Indie game developer DVision Games and publisher Unikat Label have released a demo for their upcoming game, High Above. This is an interesting building title where you'll make your own rooftop hideaway however you see fit at your own pace, using hundreds of assets and materials to make sure it needs your own cozy standard. The game's demo is out now on Steam, totally free to try, as we have the trailer here for you to watch.

High Above

In High Above, there are no timers, no management, no goals. Just pure creative freedom as you design your ideal hideaway high above the noise of the world below. The demo is a slice of that chill-building ethos that has grown in popularity over the last year or so. Design your own elevated retreat, high above the city's noise. Turn an empty rooftop into a dreamy getaway – whether it's a sunlit Mediterranean courtyard, a sleek modern terrace, a minimalistic Japanese rooftop garden, or a sci-fi hacker hideout. And as you build and decorate, watch as life unfolds – day turns into night, a stray cat strolls in the sun, and birds land for a quick bite.

Build the foundation of your rooftop retreat and shape it just the way you like. Tweak the scale and position of each structure to fit your vision. Whether you're crafting a single peaceful hideaway or placing multiple buildings to form a cozy little scene, the layout is entirely up to you. Let your creativity guide the skyline! Decorate your dream rooftops with a wide variety of charming details – from windows, balconies, and moldings to plants and glowing lanterns. Choose from a selection of materials to match your style, whether you're going for modern minimalism or rustic charm. Add a personal touch with furniture and decor – set up a futuristic PC station, create a warm and cozy reading nook, or build a tranquil space to watch the stars. It's your hideaway – make it uniquely yours.

Take a breath. No timers. No stress. Just your own quiet corner in the clouds.

