Hippowdon Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: Hidden Gems

You can use Ice-type Pokémon to take down the Ground-type Hippowdon in Tier Three Raids in Pokémon GO during the current rotation.

Hippowdon is currently in Tier Three raids. This Ground-type Pokémon can be encountered to earn Hippopotas Candy and an encounter with Hippowdown. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down this Tier Three raid. Let's get into it.

Top Hippowdon Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Hippowdon counters as such:

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant

Mega Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Shadow Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Mega Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant

Shadow Feraligatr: Ice Fang, Hydro Cannon

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Hippowdon with efficiency.

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Sky Forme Shaymin: Grass-type Hidden Power, Grass Knot

Kingler: Bubble, Crabhammer

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Samurott: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon

Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Grass Knot

Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Empoleon: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon

Roserade: Razor Leaf, Grass Knot

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Hippowdon can be defeated with one Trainer, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. In order to increase the amount of Hippopotas Candy you bring in, though, you will want to attempt to catch with a Pinap Berry for your first few throws.

Shiny Odds

Hippowdon cannot be encountered in its Shiny form. In order to obtain a Shiny Hippowdon, you must catch and evolve a Shiny Hippopotas. Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

