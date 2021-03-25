Hitman 3 Reveals New Seven Deadly Sins DLC Coming Soon

IO Interactive showed off some new content today for Hitman 3 as they're going to be releasing the Seven Deadly Sins DLC soon. This is actually going to be a part of an expansion series where every edition will be a different deadly sin, starting with Greed. You'll be able to take on new challenges and unlock unique rewards, such as the suit you see below as 47 is dressed up in the Rapacious Suit. We got more details here, and you can read a snippet of them below along with the trailer. The DLC will be available on March 30th for $5.

As well as the Seven Deadly Sins Collection, Hitman 3 owners can continue to enjoy 'live content' that is added to the game at no additional cost. As we've already done in the last two months, players can expect Escalations, Featured Contracts and Elusive Targets to be added to the game regularly – including brand new Hitman 3 Elusive Targets! Plus, new seasonal events, such as the Berlin Egg Hunt, will also be available for all owners as well as the return of much-loved seasonal events from Hitman and Hitman 2. To support our Seven Deadly Sins expansion, we're now releasing our regular content as part of a Season of Sin, instead of a monthly roadmap. This is mostly a change in name, because the Escalations, Featured Contracts and Elusive Targets are still coming thick and fast – and free! So, instead of the April Roadmap, we're excited to kick-off the the Season of Greed in Hitman 3 on March 30, which starts the release of new content, both paid (see above) and free for existing owners. A Season of Sin can last anywhere between 4-6 weeks and include Escalations, Featured Contracts and Elusive Targets. The full content roadmap for what's included in the Season of Greed will be released in the first full week of April.