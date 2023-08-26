Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Always Too Late, Holy Stick

Holy Stick! Has Officially Been Released On Steam

Seemingly out of the blue, developer and publisher Always Too Late has released their party game Holy Stick! for PC via Steam.

Indie game developer and publisher Always Too Late has officially released their latest game, as you can play the party title Holy Stick! right now. The release kind of comes out of the blue because after the game was a part of Steam Next Fest back in June, we didn't hear much of anything about it. Even this week during Gamescom, the release was basically revealed as a notice to the public day-of. But in any case, this artistic and brutal party title is available right now on Steam for you to try out.

"Forget about health bars, in this game you have to take good care of your body! Getting a bullet in the knee might result in losing an entire leg, which will slow you down. Having your hands chopped off will make you unable to use weapons – you'll have to kick your way out of a fight, so that you can heal and quickly get back to action! Give your stickman a unique personality, by using a wide selection of costumes and voices. We've got everything – knights, pirates, soldiers, ninjas, Italian chefs, French musicians… Or would you like an American special forces commando, who runs around with a giant donut sledgehammer and shouts "Bon voyage!" while pounding his enemies into the ground?"

"It will take a long time, before you experience everything we've packed into Holy Stick! We've got a huge arsenal of firearms and melee weapons to chop up your enemies, a wide variety of game modes to choose from, multiple beautiful maps, and a mysterious Craziness System, which changes the game's rules from time to time. You know, lower the gravity a bit, force everyone to jump, turn the entire game upside down, or have everybody using shotguns with explosive ammo… just to keep things spicy! Do you remember that time at primary school, when you used to draw simple characters and scenes on the back of your notebook? Or the web browser games, featuring stickman characters? Relive those moments again in this nostalgia-driven game!"

"Play however you want! Would you like to sit back on a couch with a couple of friends and play a casual match? Splitscreen for up to 4 players is the right choice! Do you prefer online multiplayer and don't mind playing with strangers? We got you covered! Or maybe you'd like a hybrid setting, like 4 vs 4 match with two machines, joined into one game over the internet? We can handle that too! The only thing we don't have right now is a single-player mode."

