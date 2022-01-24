Hoppip Community Day Set For February 2022 In Pokémon GO
The news is out. Niantic has announced Pokémon GO's February Community Day, and it will feature a brand new Shiny Pokémon with a three-stage evolutionary line: Hoppip. Let's get into the details of Hoppip Community Day.
Here is everything we can currently confirm about Hoppip Community Day in Pokémon GO:
- Date & time: Saturday, February 12th, 2022 from 11 AM – 5 PM local time. Don't get scared by Community Day Classic being shorter this week. Standard Community Days are sticking with this extended time.
- Shiny release: Hoppip and of course its evolutions of Skiploom and Jumpluff. Now, we did know these were coming for Pokémon GO Tour: Johto, so is this a bit sneaky on Niantic's part? I did choose my Johto track based on how much I wanted this Pokémon. However, I am glad that we'll essentially have a guaranteed Shiny Hoppip family for all of us, because you never know how Shiny rates will play out during ticketed events these days.
- Exclusive attack: Jumpluff will learn the Charged Attack of Acrobatics. Acrobatic does 110 damage in Trainer battles and 100 damage in Gyms and raids.
- Community Day Bonuses:
- Triple catch Stardust: Always a good one. We will also see the standard bonuses, including:
- Three-hour Incense
- Three-hour Lure Modules
- Hoppip photobombing GO Snapshots taken during event hours
- There will also be Hoppip Community Day-themed stickers from spinning PokéStops.
- Special Research: As always, we will get a $1USD ticketed Special Research which can be purchased in the shop. This questline will be titled "A Hop, Skip, and Jump Away."
- In the shop:
- Free: 30 Ultra Balls
- 1280 PokéCoins: A box featuring 50 Ultra Balls, two Super Incubators, six Star Pieces, and an Elite Fast TM.
This is two Community Days in a row featuring new Shinies with three-stage evolutionary lines. While I don't think Community Days will keep this up all year, 2022 certainly seems to show an improvement in this event which was, once upon a time, the most anticipated day of the month for Pokémon GO players.