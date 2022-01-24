Hoppip Community Day Set For February 2022 In Pokémon GO

The news is out. Niantic has announced Pokémon GO's February Community Day, and it will feature a brand new Shiny Pokémon with a three-stage evolutionary line: Hoppip. Let's get into the details of Hoppip Community Day.

Here is everything we can currently confirm about Hoppip Community Day in Pokémon GO:

Date & time: Saturday, February 12th, 2022 from 11 AM – 5 PM local time. Don't get scared by Community Day Classic being shorter this week. Standard Community Days are sticking with this extended time.

Saturday, February 12th, 2022 from 11 AM – 5 PM local time. Don't get scared by Community Day Classic being shorter this week. Standard Community Days are sticking with this extended time. Shiny release: Hoppip and of course its evolutions of Skiploom and Jumpluff. Now, we did know these were coming for Pokémon GO Tour: Johto, so is this a bit sneaky on Niantic's part? I did choose my Johto track based on how much I wanted this Pokémon. However, I am glad that we'll essentially have a guaranteed Shiny Hoppip family for all of us, because you never know how Shiny rates will play out during ticketed events these days.

Hoppip and of course its evolutions of Skiploom and Jumpluff. Now, we did know these were coming for Pokémon GO Tour: Johto, so is this a bit sneaky on Niantic's part? I did choose my Johto track based on how much I wanted this Pokémon. However, I am glad that we'll essentially have a guaranteed Shiny Hoppip family for all of us, because you never know how Shiny rates will play out during ticketed events these days. Exclusive attack: Jumpluff will learn the Charged Attack of Acrobatics. Acrobatic does 110 damage in Trainer battles and 100 damage in Gyms and raids.

Jumpluff will learn the Charged Attack of Acrobatics. Acrobatic does 110 damage in Trainer battles and 100 damage in Gyms and raids. Community Day Bonuses: Triple catch Stardust: Always a good one. We will also see the standard bonuses, including: Three-hour Incense Three-hour Lure Modules Hoppip photobombing GO Snapshots taken during event hours There will also be Hoppip Community Day-themed stickers from spinning PokéStops.

Special Research : As always, we will get a $1USD ticketed Special Research which can be purchased in the shop. This questline will be titled "A Hop, Skip, and Jump Away."

: As always, we will get a $1USD ticketed Special Research which can be purchased in the shop. This questline will be titled "A Hop, Skip, and Jump Away." In the shop : Free: 30 Ultra Balls 1280 PokéCoins: A box featuring 50 Ultra Balls, two Super Incubators, six Star Pieces, and an Elite Fast TM.

:

This is two Community Days in a row featuring new Shinies with three-stage evolutionary lines. While I don't think Community Days will keep this up all year, 2022 certainly seems to show an improvement in this event which was, once upon a time, the most anticipated day of the month for Pokémon GO players.