Posted in: Blumhouse Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: blumhouse, farming, Grave Seasons, horror, Perfect Garbage, simulator

Horror Farming Sim Grave Seasons Will Be Harvested This August

The narrative horror farming sim Grave Seasons from Blumhouse Games has a launch date as it will arrive for PC and consoles this August

Article Summary Grave Seasons blends farming sim gameplay with a chilling narrative driven by a supernatural serial killer.

Unravel the dark mysteries of Ashenridge by investigating townsfolk and gathering clues to stop the murders.

Your choices—who you trust, help, or romance—will shape the fate of the town and the discovery of the killer.

Harvest crops, craft, and build relationships as you fend off terror when Grave Seasons launches this August.

Developer Perfect Garbage and publisher Blumhouse Games have confirmed the release date for their next horror-infused game, as Grave Seasons will arrive this Summer. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a narrative farming sim where you do the kind of chores and tasks you would normally encounter in a game like this, but with the added horror twist that there's a supernatural serial killer among the townsfolk that you might need to help vanquish from the town of Ashenridge. We have more details and the latest trailer here as the game arrives on August 14, 2026.

Harvest What You Can While Terror Looms in Grave Seasons

After a treacherous escape from jail, you've made it to your new home in Ashenridge, an idyllic town with some seriously unsettling vibes. While trying to establish your new farming life and embed yourself in the neighborhood, murders start to occur in the town, putting your new peaceful life at risk. Grave Seasons is a narrative led farming sim with a terrifying twist – someone in the town is a supernatural serial killer. Grow crops, fish, mine, and participate in the local economy by selling your goods in town. Just remember that what you harvest will play a critical role in your ability to unravel the mysteries of Ashenridge.

In a cruel twist of fate, you've become wrapped up in the sudden murders plaguing this cozy town. Search for clues and investigate the unique townsfolk to uncover the dark truth. What's a little bit of breaking and entering between friends anyway? Discover and craft precious items to ward off against whatever is stalking the town. It's down to your investigation skills to identify the next victim and save more blood from being spilled. Finding a serial killer is no easy task. To do so, you'll need to complete quests for the townsfolk and build up their trust. Everything you do – or don't do – will affect how the story plays out. And yes, you can even romance the killer.

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