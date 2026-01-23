Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alawar, Alevgor, Haunted Lands

Horror Shoot 'Em Up Haunted Lands Drops Free Steam Demo

You can play a fdree demo of the upcoming horror shoot 'em up Haunted Lands as the team continues to work on the full game

Article Summary Haunted Lands demo now free on Steam, offering early access to this retro-inspired horror shoot 'em up.

Choose from multiple classes like Gunner, Beast, and Mage to battle grim cultists and demonic creatures.

Explore vast, monster-filled crypts, tackle elite enemies, and face off against powerful bosses.

Collect artifacts to enhance abilities, uncover secrets, and conquer challenging objectives in Haunted Lands.

Indie game developer Alevgor and publisher Alawar have launched a free demo for their upcoming game, Haunted Lands. The demo will give you a chance to try out the horror shoot 'em up for yourself, as you choose from a few different classes, taking on all sorts of bewitching and evil creatures who happen to be wandering the planes. Enjoy the latest trailer above as we wait to find out when the full game will be released.

Haunted Lands

Hellish creatures lurk within the Haunted Lands, and only you can protect the sanctity of these burial grounds. Players can choose from a variety of different classes; Beast class is perfect for players who want to get up close and personal with foes, and spirit slayers who prefer to demolish from a distance may choose the Gunner class. Wish to wield both offensive spells and healing scrolls? The Mage class may be for you! Explore ancient crypts and tombs, and decimate the demons, cultists and more that stand in your way. The further you venture, the more intense bosses you'll encounter.

Retro Action: Slay grim cultists, infernal minions, and twisted creatures that roam the Haunted Lands in this bloody and retro-inspired action platformer.

Five Playable Characters: With two Gunners (Veteran, Ranger), two Beasts (Werewolf, Salamander), and two Mages (Sorceress, Warlock), there are multiple options to take down the corruption haunting the burial grounds.

Explore And Destroy: The burial grounds are vast and teeming with old crypts and tombs to explore that are crawling with evil spirits, elite versions of enemies, and several challenging bosses.

Enhance Your Character: Acquire artifacts to enhance the offensive and defensive prowess of your character, and discover the most powerful artifacts to entirely change their skill sets.

A Formidable Challenge: If you're looking for an additional challenge, endeavor to complete every objective and find every hidden secret as you crawl through the depths of a nightmarish hell in Haunted Lands.

