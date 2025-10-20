Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: FreeMind, House Builder 2, PlayWay

House Builder 2 Set For Release Later This Week

House Builder 2 has been set up for release later this week, bringing back the do-it-yourself manta to proper home construction

Article Summary House Builder 2 launches October 22, 2025, featuring new open-world building mechanics and contracts.

Design and construct houses step by step using realistic tools, materials, and techniques.

Purchase, transport, and manage building supplies to create unique structures worldwide.

Experience enhanced precision, dynamic gameplay, and upgraded features for DIY building fans.

Indie game developer FreeMind and publisher PlayWay have given House Builder 2 a launch date, as the game comes out later this week. The game improves on the original as you'll go through the whole design and construction phase as a DIY builder who knows everything (or learns in the process). Enjoy the latest trailer above as the game will be out on October 22, 2025.

House Builder 2

In House Builder 2, you build your dream structures in a vibrant, open-world low-poly environment! Purchase materials for your work, load them up, and head off to diverse tasks in the ultimate building adventure! Players travel across different regions of the world and build unique homes step by step using realistic tools, materials, and techniques. The second installment features an open world, improved mechanics, a contract system, material transport, and a refreshed low-poly style.

Preparing For Work: Get ready — every job starts with a proper plan! First, you need to check what you need for your next build. Head to your local warehouse, buy your tools and materials, and load them onto your lorry.

Getting To Work: Load up, hit the road, and make sure everything gets delivered. Once you arrive, unload everything you need for the build before you start work.

Building Houses: Do you prefer peace and quiet or faster building? Every form of building is good! Act according to your values and speed.

True Open World: Unleash your creativity in a vast, open world full of possibilities. Find a place where you want to work and get started. The vast landscape is your canvas – shape it to your liking!

Advanced Building Mechanics: Experience the next level of building simulation with advanced mechanics that offer greater precision and control. Use a wide range of tools and materials to build houses that are both aesthetically pleasing and structurally sound. Take on challenging missions, complete building contracts, and unlock new tools and upgrades as you progress. House Builder 2 offers dynamic gameplay that keeps you engaged and motivated to build and explore.

