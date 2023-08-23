Posted in: Games, Indie Games, PlayWay, Video Games | Tagged: House Flipper 2

House Flipper 2 Will Launch This December

Your house-flipping desires will be coming true again this December as PlayWay has confirmed a release date for House Flipper 2.

Indie game developer Frozen District and publisher PlayWay confirmed they will release House Flipper 2 for PC this December. The team made it official that the game will be released on December 14th, bringing with it all new content and improvements to the original game while still giving you the challenge of flipping a home from trashed to treasured. You can check out the latest trailer for the game down below as we now wait out the next four months.

"It doesn't matter if you're a makeover veteran or if you're only starting out – you'll feel at home in no time! House Flipper 2 introduces new mechanics and revamps the ones from the original game. The good old hammer, the trusty paint roller, and the sturdy mop all await your return! The new visuals make our fixer-uppers look as crisp as never before! Why renovate a house when you can just build one? Unleash your creativity in the Sandbox Mode! Use it to recreate real-life buildings or design projects that exist in your imagination. Remember: building from scratch is no easy task! But let's face it, it's definitely worth putting in extra effort to design the house of your dreams."

"Between the mountain tops and the endless sea, there lies the town of Pinnacove. A place where time slows down and the friendly residents are ready to entrust you with their homes. Can you discover some of the stories within these walls? Your old pal Tom, who seems to know everybody in the neighborhood, will gladly share some local knowledge with you. In House Flipper 2, you are the foreman! You get to decide what 'relaxing gameplay' means! Do you enjoy building? Choose the Sandbox Mode, which allows you to construct houses from scratch. Or maybe you prefer cleaning and decorating? In the Story Mode, you will delve into long and engaging renovation projects, as well as deal with some quick jobs. Sit back and relax; here comes the new age of House Flipper!"

