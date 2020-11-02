How To Catch More Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO

One of the most popular aspects of Pokémon GO is hunting Shiny Pokémon. Shinies are versions of Pokémon with different color palettes that, when encountered, produce a burst of sparkles. These encounters are rare, as most Shiny-capable Pokémon have the "standard odds" rate of one in approximately 450. There are ways to optimize your time spent Shiny hunting though, and with the following tips, you may exponentially increase the amount of these sparkling species you catch.

Our Shiny hunting tips include:

The Shiny Check method is when one encounters a Pokémon and, if it isn't Shiny, runs from the Pokémon. This process is much faster than catching every encounter and will enable you to, on an active hunt, increase your encounters exponentially. On a Spotlight Hour, I have personally been able to average 300+ encounters per species, bringing me close to the base Shiny rate. Know Which Species to Shiny Check : Not all Pokémon are currently Shiny capable. There are resources, such as checklists, which show the full amount of species that can be encountered as Shinies. Knowing which species can and can't be Shiny can optimize your time spent hunting.

: Some species, such as egg/raid only Pokémon, have higher Shiny rates than the base odds. Shiny rates are always according to species (or costume variant) rather than the means of encounter. For example, if you raid a Misdreavus… it is a common wild spawn in Pokémon GO, so it has the base one in 450 Shiny rate even in raids. If you're raiding, you want to go after Pokémon that can't spawn in the wild outside of special events, such as Mawile, Timburr, Klink, and so on. Legendary Pokémon have a Shiny rate of about one in twenty, but also important to note is that your odds don't change the more you do raids. After your seventy-fifth, your seventh-sixth raid still has a one in twenty chance of being Shiny. Location: Shopping centers. If you know, you know.

This can get pricey if you're uncertain about putting money into Pokémon GO but even with the current nerf to the pandemic bonuses, Incense will spawn a Pokémon every ninety seconds. Shiny checking from home was better during the lockdown, yes, but this is still a pretty consistent spawn-rate compared to the old Incense. Nests : Pay attention to parks and other communal areas, because nests are common there. Nests shift every two weeks, so you have rotating areas to focus on hunting certain species.

: Pay attention to parks and other communal areas, because nests are common there. Nests shift every two weeks, so you have rotating areas to focus on hunting certain species. Pokémon GO Plus: Buying one of these can help catch potential Shinies in the background while you're not actively playing, but be careful. If you forget to turn this off when you return to active gameplay, it may beat you to an encounter. And GO Plus encounters? One ball, no berry, and the Pokémon runs if not caught. This is a great way to lose a Shiny.