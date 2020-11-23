How To Transfer From Pokémon GO To Pokémon HOME

Niantic has removed all limitations. Now, trainers of any level can transfer Pokémon from Pokémon GO to Pokémon HOME. If you are wondering how to do this, you've come to the right place. With this simple, to-the-point guide, we will break down how GO players can transfer species into HOME in order to receive a Mystery Box that will spawn Meltan encounters in GO.

To transfer Pokémon from GO to HOME, follow these simple steps:

If you don't yet have a Nintendo account, you're going to need to create one. It's free and easy to do so on Nintendo's website. Once you have an account, the easiest way to do this is to use the mobile version of Pokémon HOME (especially if you don't also play Pokémon Sword & Shield, as we're mostly targeting Pokémon GO players here), so go on ahead and download that from the app store. Once you have Pokémon HOME downloaded, clicking it will carry you through signing in with your Nintendo account. Then, head on over to Pokémon GO. Go to your Settings. Scroll to the very bottom, where you would find the areas to connect to the GO Plus, the Switch, and more. Pokémon HOME has now been added. Click it, and that will carry you through the easy process of connecting your HOME account to your GO account. Once you've established connectivity, you're all set. Clicking Pokémon HOME in the settings will now take you to a screen that says "Send Pokémon." (If you ever want to send to a different account, there is a "Sign Out" button at the bottom. Easy peasy.) Now, you're looking at your GO Transporter. You can pay to change this, but it charges for free over a short period of time. Unless you are, for some reason, very rushed to get certain species over to the main series, there is no reason to rush this. We do not recommend paying for this. Hit "Continue," and then you will be brought to your Pokémon storage. Our final advice here is to be very careful. Once you transfer something, you can never get it back in GO. It is not a two-way transfer. Be very, very, very careful. Before you do this, it would be a terrific idea to Favorite all of the Pokémon you want to keep in GO, so you don't make a fatal mistake. For example, Mew and other Mythicals that you can only get one of in Pokémon GO are transferrable to HOME. Don't be that one sad story of someone who did this by mistake and now has no Mew in GO. Finally, your Mystery Box will automatically come to you when you transfer a species over. Pop it open and enjoy the Meltan spawns!