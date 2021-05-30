Human: Fall Flat Is Released On Xbox Along With A New Map

Curve Digital has released a brand new map for Human: Fall Flat as the team has officially released the game onto Xbox consoles. one of the last platforms that had yet to receive the game, until now, players who get it will receive everything that's been released into the game so far so they have everything the rest of the playerbase has. What's more, the developers have released a brand new map into this version as players can now experience The Forest, a new challenging playground with dozens of puzzles and mysteries to uncover as you'll go climbing mountains and digging deep into mine shafts. But not to worry, for those of you who already own the game, as you can snag the level as a free update.

The great outdoors is calling! Grab your friends and explore lush woodland and snowy hilltops in search of rest and relaxation in Human Fall Flat's new level, Forest! But never fear, this is Human: Fall Flat, and mystery and mayhem are just round the corner. This Worldwide Workshop competition-winning level offers more than your average camping trip. There are crashed planes to clamber over, heavy machinery to control and cold climate conundrums to solve. Did somebody take a wrong turn? Forest was the winner of the Great Outdoors Workshop Competition designed by community creator Jack – a fantastic mix of outdoor platforming, aerial balancing acts and creative new puzzles. Cross play is also now available for players to have fun with friends across Microsoft platforms Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10. Human: Fall Flat will continue its expansion on to next gen consoles with the PlayStation 5 version of the game coming soon, which will feature all new Haptic feedback. This will transform the feeling of climbing, swinging and moving heavy objects with subtle tension in the adaptive triggers on the PS5 DualSense Controller – bringing a whole new dimension to the Human: Fall Flat experience.