Humble Bundle Releases New 13th Age Bundle For Oceana

Humble Bundle has launched a brand new charity drive featuring the books of 13th Age, with proceeds going toward Oceana. The team has partered with Pelgrane Press to basically make their entire catalog of books available in PDF format, everything from guides to map books to adventure modules and more can be yours in the bundle. Altogethe there are 34 items up for grabs in a "pay what you want" scale. Depening on how much you spend is how much you can lay claim to. In total the collection is worth $383, but this highest amount (outside of putitng your own value down if you wish to go higher) is $35. You're basically paying just over $1 per book at that point. You can read more about the series below as well as the organization all of the proceeds are going to. You can purchase them here until August 19th.

Enjoy exploring the 13th Age, an epic tabletop RPG straight from two of the minds responsible for recent editions of Dungeons and Dragons! Combining streamlined combat with excellent indie story game design, and packed with a collection of beautifully-crafted books, music, digital maps, and more such as 13th Age, 13 True Ways, and the 13th Age Bestiary, take your character from a plucky adventurer all the way to become an epic hero! Plus, your purchase will support Oceana (supporting the reduction of plastic pollution)! Oceana is the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Oceana is rebuilding abundant and biodiverse oceans by winning science-based policies in countries that control one-third of the world's wild fish catch. With more than 225 victories that stop overfishing, habitat destruction, pollution, and the killing of threatened species like turtles and sharks, Oceana's campaigns are delivering results. A restored ocean means that 1 billion people can enjoy a healthy seafood meal, every day, forever. Together, we can save the oceans and help feed the world.