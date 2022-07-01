HunterX Will Arrive On The Nintendo Switch This Month

Indie developer and publisher Orange Popcorn revealed they will be bringing HunterX over to the Nintendo Switch this month. The game has already been released on PC back in late April and received rave reviews on Steam from players who enjoyed this take on the genre. If you haven't seen it yet, the game centers around a mysterious woman who appears whenever there's a purple moon. The game will give you some throwback feelings to classic action-adventure titles, with modern mechanics that fuel the sword-fighting combat and major battles. Best we can tell, this will be the most recent version of the game, which recently received an update in mid-June. America & Europe pre-orders will start on July 7th and in Asia on July 14th, with the game being released worldwide on July 20th. Until then, enjoy the latest trailer and info on the game below.

On the night of the deep purple moon, a girl who appears to be an ordinary teenager goes out for another devil hunt. While chasing her prey, she comes across a crack that leads to another world, and the adventure of her destiny begins. HunterX is an action-adventure game full of spirited battles. Use various styles of weapons and magic to experience your own fighting style and explore a great world. Explore and make your own route through a large, organically connected world! Your teammates are waiting for you in a world of riddles and terrible devils. Create your own personal fighting style with combos, dodging, guarding, parrying, and more. Help your character grow in your own way with parameter-based growth and a skill board. Figure out your opponent's unique characteristics and conquer devils and bosses! Over 170 types of items to collect, including different kinds of weapons, the forbidden Occult magic, and more.