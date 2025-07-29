Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Broken Mirror Games, i hate this place, Rock Square Thunder

I Hate This Place Releases Brand-New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for I Hate This Place, as we get a better look at the gameplay for the new isometric survival horror game

Article Summary Watch the new gameplay trailer for I Hate This Place, the isometric survival-crafting horror game.

Inspired by the comic, players must scavenge, craft, and survive in the hostile Rutherford Ranch.

Enemies hunt by sound; use stealth, set traps, and survive nights filled with growing dangers.

Distinctive '80s vibes blend with comic book flair for a dark, retro survival horror experience.

Indie game developer Rock Square Thunder and publisher Broken Mirror Games released a new gameplay trailer today for I Hate This Place. In case you haven't seen the game before, this is an isometric survival-crafting horror title inspired by the comic book series of the same name, created by writer Kyle Starks and artist Artyom Topilin. The latest trailer shows off the environment, as well as several of the mechanics you'll be working with to survive in this game. Plus, many of the enemies you'll be trying to survive against. Enjoy the trailer above as we're still waiting to get a proper release date beyond "2025."

I Hate This Place

Players take on the role of Elena, whose fight for survival begins when she and her friend unwittingly summon a malevolent force. Outmatched and hunted in a hostile world, players will need to stay vigilant, loot their surroundings, and pick their battles carefully against formidable foes, many of which hunt you by sound.

Classic Craft-Based Survival Horror: Scavenge every corner of Rutherford Ranch to stay alive. From haunted forests, a derelict town, to infested bunkers. Explore a world teeming with danger as you gather vital resources, craft essential gear, upgrade your campsite, and rebuild outposts to have somewhere to hide.

Scavenge every corner of Rutherford Ranch to stay alive. From haunted forests, a derelict town, to infested bunkers. Explore a world teeming with danger as you gather vital resources, craft essential gear, upgrade your campsite, and rebuild outposts to have somewhere to hide. Day Prepares You. Night Hunts You: A dynamic day-night cycle that changes the world. Use daylight wisely to explore, scavenge supplies, craft what you need, and prepare for what's coming. When night falls, the real nightmares come out to play. More enemies appear, stronger and more aggressive than before. The landscape becomes harder to navigate with just your flashlight. Sometimes your best hope is to find shelter and hunker down till morning.

A dynamic day-night cycle that changes the world. Use daylight wisely to explore, scavenge supplies, craft what you need, and prepare for what's coming. When night falls, the real nightmares come out to play. More enemies appear, stronger and more aggressive than before. The landscape becomes harder to navigate with just your flashlight. Sometimes your best hope is to find shelter and hunker down till morning. Deadly Silence Goes A Long Way: Stealth and combat go hand-in-hand here as many of the twisted creatures in Rutherford Ranch hunt and stalk you by sound alone. Brute force will often just land you in an early grave. Use sound to your advantage, luring creatures away from your path or cleverly leading them straight into deadly traps you laid.

Stealth and combat go hand-in-hand here as many of the twisted creatures in Rutherford Ranch hunt and stalk you by sound alone. Brute force will often just land you in an early grave. Use sound to your advantage, luring creatures away from your path or cleverly leading them straight into deadly traps you laid. 80's Vibes Meets Comic Book Flair: Inspired by the award-nominated comic book series, I Hate This Place comes to life with bold colors, a punchy retro comic book style, and a heavy dose of '80s flair. A unique blend of horror, dark humor, and just the right touch of camp and gore where unsettling dread meets stylized charm.

