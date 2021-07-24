Iceberg Interactive Highlights Their DreamHack Beyond Plans

Iceberg Interactive has revealed their plans for DreamHack Beyond this week, as they have several games lined up for the next week. Starting today and running through July 31st, the team has put together several free PC demos and updates for you to check out as part of their interactive participation in the event. You can check out the full list below and jump into the festivities right now!

Iceberg Interactive Demos

Midnight Protocol is coming to Windows, Mac and Linux later this year on Steam, and you can try the demo now! Last week the developers LuGus Studios had an in-depth discussion about their influences and The History of Hacking in Games with tech journalist David McClelland, which you can catch here. Midnight Protocol is a tactical narrative-driven RPG with unique keyboard-only controls. Hack into servers, beat security systems and discover encrypted secrets while you try to find answers to why and how you got doxxed.

Ambition: A Minuet in Power is coming to Steam this August and later in 2021 to the Nintendo Switch – and you can play a free demo today! 18th century Paris – a city of love, lies and revolution. You are a woman of fashion trying to survive the political turmoil. Date a cast of unforgettable characters. Amass the wealth and respect you deserve. Engage in gossip that can alter the course of history, or lead you to the guillotine.

Sacred Fire is coming to Steam Early Access in Fall 2021 and developers Poetic Studio are releasing an update to their latest demo, building on player feedback received last month at Steam Next Fest. Sacred Fire is a psychological role-playing game. You're a refugee hunted by Rome, your actions compromised by fear and rage. Build up your willpower to control story choices and master battle tactics. Outsmart opponents and gain allies. Wage war or strive for peace. End up a hero or an outcast.

Radical Relocation is an absurd physics-based puzzle game that turns a sleepy neighbourhood into an insane obstacle course! You'll need flawless planning and nerves of steel to get your belongings from A to B – while they're stacked and balanced on the roof of your moving vehicle!

Free Early Access Updates

Star Dynasties is a turn based, procedurally generated narrative of human drama and personal politics, mixed with a light empire management layer. Your choices. Your legacy. TODAY developers Pawley Games are releasing the second major update to the game, which is available now in Early Access on Steam and releasing in full later this year. Expedition Events add a mechanic where your house investigates the unknown, bringing the sci-fi setting to life. Based on your technology score, story events will trigger that may give you an edge in the struggle against the other houses.

King of Retail has you owning your very own store! Design your store layout. Buy and sell goods. Hire and manage your staff, take care of your customers and plan the perfect marketing campaign. Make yours the most popular store in town – but watch out, running a store is not as easy as it sounds! On July 27th, developers Freaking Games are adding women's clothing, keybinding and staff zoning in a free update, available now in Early Access on Steam with a full release in 2022.

Blazing Sails is a fast-paced pirate PvP game available now in Early Access on Steam! Create your own unique pirate and ship. Band together with other players to command your mighty vessel! Navigate land and sea for loot, resources, unique weapons and ship upgrades. Sink every other ship to win the skirmish! Keep yer eyes peeled for the final major free update very soon, and a full release later this year!

New DLC

Pax Nova is a sci-fi turn-based 4X strategy game where you lead the fate of one of several factions divided between three races. Explore new worlds and new star systems filled with exciting secrets as well as dangers. Build cities, expand your influence and fight great battles on land and in space. In the latest DLC Beyond the Rift, a powerful entity has arrived from beyond Eos to grant great powers in exchange for Soul Shards. Call down raging snowstorms or destroy entire planets by accumulating this rare new resource.