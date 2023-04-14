Immortals Of Aveum Is Coming To PC & Consoles This July Electronic Arts and Ascendant Studios are set to release Immortals of Aveum this summer for both PC and multiple consoles.

Electronic Arts and Ascendant Studios announced this week they will be releasing Immortals Of Aveum for consoles and PC this coming July. The game is a first-person shooter that incorporates magical abilities as part of your arsenal, as you'll manifest abilities like you would a firearm using three different types of magic to attack and defend yourself with. You'll use these powers to combat enemy forces who have decided to use items from the world's conflicted past to bring destruction and devastation to everything in their path. Will you be able to stop them? You'll have a chance to find out on July 20th when the game is released for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. Enjoy the announcement trailer below as we look to learn more about the game in the months to come, along with a couple of quotes from the studios.

"Having grown up powerless and destitute, Jak is what's known as an Unforeseen – someone who unexpectedly manifests magical abilities later in life. With his newfound potential, Jak is recruited by General Kirkan to join the Order of the Immortals and is reluctantly thrust into mankind's endless war for the control of magic. With powerful magic-wielders and legions of soldiers on both sides of the Everwar, Jak and his elite order of Immortals must uncover the mysteries of Aveum's troubled past, if there's any hope for saving its future. Immortals of Aveum's cinematic campaign is brought to life by an incredibly talented cast of AAA celebrities like Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever, Road House, Gran Turismo) as Jak, and Gina Torres (Suits, Pearson, Firefly) as General Kirkan."

"I'm incredibly excited to finally show the world Immortals of Aveum. It's been a five-year journey for us at Ascendant, and I'm so proud of the team and their commitment to making something great," said Bret Robbins, CEO, and Game Director at Ascendant Studios. "We set out to create a cinematic, thrilling shooter set in a new fantasy world, with fast and fluid combat and an epic story. I can't wait for everyone to play it."

"EA Originals champions individuals and teams who have disruptive creative visions for their games," said Jeff Gamon, General Manager of EA Partners. "Ascendant had us hooked when we saw how they had woven magic so seamlessly through fast-paced FPS combat, set against an action-packed story we just wanted to keep reading. Bret built an incredibly talented team whose unrelenting passion for creating original AAA games, deep lore, and telling imaginative new stories is on full display in Immortals of Aveum."