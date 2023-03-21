Incarnate Thundurus Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2023 Our Incarnate Forme Thundurus Raid Guide for Pokémon GO players will help you defeat and Shiny hunt this Legendary in Tier Five raids.

The upcoming Let's GO 2023 / Team GO Rocket Takeover event in Pokémon GO is bringing a new raid rotation to the game. This rotation includes Incarnate Forme Thundurus in Tier Five raids and Mega Venusaur in Mega Raids leading into the event with a switch-up toward the end. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to defeat Incarnate Forme Thundurus in Tier Five Raids and hunt for the Shiny version of this Legendary Pokémon. Let's get into it.

Top Incarnate Forme Thundurus Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Incarnate Forme Thundurus counters as such:

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Rampardos: SmackDown, Rock Slide

Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Shadow Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Incarnate Forme Thundurus with efficiency.

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate

Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche

Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam

Regigigas: Rock-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact

Landorus: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Aurorus: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Incarnate Forme Thundurus can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Thundurus will have a CP of 1911 in normal weather conditions and 2389 in boosted conditions. Happy raiding, fellow trainers!

