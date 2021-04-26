Incarnate Tornadus Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: April 2021

Tomorrow, Incarnate Forme Tornadus will storm back into raids in Pokémon GO, where it will be featured along with Landorus and Thundurus. The meta of this game is constantly shifting, so let's take another look at the top counters to use against this pure Flying-type Legendary Pokémon. With this raid guide, you'll be able to build a team of the best attackers to use against this Raid Boss and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Incarnate Forme Tornadus Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Incarnate Forme Tornadus counters as such:

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Therian Forme Thundurus (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Mega Manectric (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

It's crazy to think that Tornadus was just in raids last month, and in that time alone the top attackers have changed. Therian Forme Thundurus and Mega Manetric have now joined the Top Ten.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Incarnate Forme Tornadus with efficiency.

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Luxray (Spark, Wild Charge)

Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Incarnate Forme Tornadus can be defeated by two trainers, but only if the absolute top counters are used. For example, if I remove "Shadow" and "Mega" from the counters filter at PokéBattler, it warns that three trainers will be needed rather than the two needed if Shadows and Megas are on the table. Personally, I'd recommend going in with three prepared trainers just to be safe.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Incarnate Forme Tornadus will have a CP of 1911 in normal weather conditions and 2389 in boosted conditions. Happy raiding, fellow trainers!