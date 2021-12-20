Incense Will Not Be Boosted In Future Pokémon GO Community Days

Did you notice slower-than-usual Incense spawns during December 2021 Community Day weekend in Pokémon GO. It's not just you. Niantic has announced an error in Incense for the past few Community Days that was fixed for this past weekend's event.

Niantic took to their official Twitter account to clarify the error with Incense in Pokémon GO, writing:

Trainers, for the last few Community Days, an unintended Incense setting boosted stationary gameplay during Community Day. For December and future events, unless otherwise announced, Incense behavior during Community Day will match normal gameplay. For December Community Day specifically, Incense activated during the event will last for three hours and match the seasonal bonus effects only. Please see the official blog for full event details.

In the past, Niantic has been criticized for posting information like this on their company's Twitter account and failing to deliver an in-game notification or entry on the official Pokémon GO blog. Still, they remain stalwart in their dedication to communication via Jack's hellsite.

Personally, I don't see this as a bad thing. Even unboosted Incense now is only slightly less effective than the Community Day boost that we saw in the last few events. Unless you're timing it by the second and making it a point to catch each and every spawn, you will likely not notice the change. This is partly because Niantic also increased the number of active spawn points during quarantine, which is part of the reason that stationary gameplay in Pokémon GO is so much better than in the past. Niantic has its issues, and communication is a major one, but this is something that I hope I don't see fans get in too much of an uproar about. Considering the other measures outside of Incense that the company has taken to ensure that players can play this game, which is meant to be an exploratory game, from home, I don't think this should be something over which they get taken to task.

Now, their handling of the current Harry Potter: Wizards Unite situation, on the other hand…