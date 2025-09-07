Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indie Live Expo, Ryu’s Office

Indie Live Expo 2025 – Winter Showcase Is Taking Submissions

Indie Live Expo has officially opened up submisstions for the 2025 Winter Showcase, set to take place during Thanksgiving weekend

Article Summary Indie Live Expo 2025 – Winter Showcase will stream live from Japan on November 29, 2025.

Game submissions are now open for indie developers and publishers until September 29, 2025.

The event features world premieres, new reveals, and the prestigious Indie Live Expo Awards.

Over 100 indie games will be spotlighted, with rapid-fire updates and deep-dive spotlights included.

Ryu's Office, the organizer behind Indie Live Expo, has officially opened up submissions for their 2025 Winter Showcase, set to take place in November. The annual Winter edition and awards show will take place on Saturday, November 29, 2025, as they will broadcast the event live from Japan on YouTube Live, X Live, Twitch, Niconico, Billibilli, and Steam. The event will feature the return of the Expo's Awards showcase, where a panel of industry experts will bestow honors on an array of stand-out titles from 2025. We have more details about the event and submissions for both areas below, along with a quote from the team about the event, as they are also taking sponsorship applications.

Indie Live Expo 2025 – Winter Showcase

This Thanksgiving weekend, gaming fans around the globe can look forward to a feast of world premieres of unrevealed titles alongside the latest information for highly anticipated games. Indie developers and publishers can submit their games for consideration in the showcase. The entry period lasts until Monday, September 29, at 7:59 PM PDT. Japan's largest indie showcase continues to reach new milestones. In addition to the 100+ games the upcoming showcase will spotlight, the most recent April 2025 showcase celebrated Indie Live Expo, eclipsing 3,000 titles showcased on its digital stage since inception. This year's segments include the return of Indie Waves' rapid-fire 15-second updates, Indie Spotlight's deep dives into hand-selected titles, and the annual IndieLive Expo Award Show, bestowing honors onto prestigious titles released this year.

"The most exciting time of the year for us is when we open up game submissions. There is so much creativity within the indie space," said Ryuta Konuma, Indie Live Expo Board (Founder & CEO, Ryu's Office). "We're immensely grateful for all of the developers, publishers, and Indie Live Expo fans around the world that continue to make this event possible."

