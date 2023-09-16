Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indie Live Expo

Indie Live Expo Announces 2023 Return This December

Indie Live Expo Winter 2023 has been announced, as the event will make a return in early December along with the Expo Awards.

Organizers behind Indie Live Expo have confirmed they will be bringing the event back for Winter 2023, and they're signing people up now. If you're not already aware of the event, this is Japan's premiere online digital showcase series in which they do their best to highlight indie titles on the way and connect them to those who love indie gaming around the globe. Keeping with the digital format, the team will hold the event from December 2-3 completely on their website and through streaming events on Twitch and YouTube. Those looking to take part are in luck as game submissions for indie developers and publishers are now open, but you only have until Thursday, October 5 at 11:59 am JST to do so. (That's Wednesday, October 4 at 4:59 am CEST, 10:59 pm EDT, and 7:59 pm PDT). Those who enter can submit one title from their portfolio for free, whether it's a new project being revealed, major updates, news for a revealed game, or a sale.

"Summer Spotlight featured more than 50 games this past August. Heading into this winter's showcase, Indie Live Expo has featured more than 2400 indies to 88 million viewers across eight shows since its debut in 2020. The annual Indie Live Expo Awards also make a return for 2023, honoring fan-favorite games released between October 2022 and September 2023. A panel of esteemed industry experts from around the world will help select 2023's award nominees, with all games eligible for Game of the Year.

"Knowing how incredible the submissions have been in the previous years, we are beyond excited to see what the talented creators around the world have been up to." Said Ryuta Konuma, Founder and CEO of Ryu's Office. "Thank you to all of our viewers, supporters, and media partners for your support and a special thanks to the indie game developers for your hard work and for considering participation in Indie Live Expo."

