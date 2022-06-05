Indie Roguelike RPG Inkbound Announced For 2023

Indie developer and publisher Shiny Shoe revealed their latest game, Inkbound, will be coming out sometime in 2023 for PC. The game very much comes off like a battle against writer's block as the game takes place in a world called The Atheneum. This is a place that contains all the stories that have ever been written and where the ink spilled to create it comes to life. However, there's more here than just would-be heroes and fantasy lands, as there are alko nightmarish carnivals, ancient ruins, an active volcano, and terrifying monsters. Will you be able to maintain the story and write your own, or fall into one of the pitfalls ahead? Enjoy the announcement trailer and a couple of quotes from the developers as we wait to hear more about the game.

"Inkbound is not a card game, however, like Monster Train you're creating and upgrading a build to change the way you engage with each roguelike run," said Andrew Krausnick, Creative Director at Shiny Shoe. "Fans will notice that Inkbound shares DNA with Monster Train, but we expanded upon what we learned making that title, to create a richly different experience, which also combines our love of co-op games and ARPGs" "We cultivated an incredible community with Monster Train, so with Inkbound we wanted to explore ways to approach that shared experience within a new genre. This is a living game, which provides us with the opportunity to nurture our community over the long term." said Mark Cooke, CEO of Shiny Shoe. "Our goal is to give Binders new surprises to discover every week — whether it's deadly new enemies, powerful loot, or even entirely new biomes. And that's the mission statement of Shiny Shoe. We want to attract a base of players who love our games and find new reasons to keep playing them, so that they're remembered fondly 20 years from now."