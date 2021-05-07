Indie Shoot 'Em Up Curved Space Celebrates National Space Day

Today is National Space Day, and it is for that reason that Maximum Games, an indie video game developer based in Walnut Creek, California, is celebrating with a new trailer for their upcoming shoot-'em-up indie game, Curved Space! The new trailer showcases all sorts of features of the game and is set to the ambience of a soundtrack by artist FiXT Neon.

You can see the trailer for Curved Space by clicking on the video on YouTube below. The trailer has been released on National Space Day, which is typically reserved for the first Friday in May.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Curved Space — National Space Day Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T81gtFTLDkY)

According to the press release by Maximum Games:

Curved Space will see a full release this year on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. The high-energy, twin-stick shooter takes the classic formula and plunges it into the weirdest reaches of space. Battle cosmic space-invading spiders across curved landscapes where bullets hug the terrain while the horizon drops sharply out of sight. Players will have to hunt for weapon power-ups and upgrades while dodging enemy fire, blasting interdimensional bugs, and wrangling some enormous boss monsters.

If that description doesn't tantalize with creepy space spiders and a promise of giant boss monsters, not much in this genre will! But we digress. While we do not know too much about this game yet, it is clear that more information will be announced quite soon.

Happy National Space Day! Are you celebrating today, and if so, how? Are you excited for this game? Let us know what you think in the comments below!