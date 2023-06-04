Posted in: Dragon Quest, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Dragon Quest, Square Enix

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest – The Adventure Of Dai Gets Release Date

Square Enix has confirmed the release date for Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest - The Adventure Of Dai, as it comes to PC and consoles.

Square Enix has officially given Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest – The Adventure Of Dai a proper release date, along with a new trailer to enjoy. Taking cues from the manga and anime series, this is an all-new action role-playing game in which a boy named Dai loving on an isolated island sets off to become the hero he always wanted to be when the Dark Lord Hadlar is revived. But is it truly his own wish to become a hero, or is he guided to do it by something stronger than fate? Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released on September 23rd for PC and all three major consoles.

"Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest – The Adventure of Dai features two distinct ways for players to enjoy gameplay – Story Mode and the Temple of Recollection. While Story Mode delivers classic campaign progression, the Temple of Recollection allows players to delve into an evolving dungeon that changes with each play-through. Beat the monsters that dwell within for exciting rewards that will help you take down enemies that grow stronger the deeper you go. Players can also collect and equip accessories known as Bond Memories, which augment the abilities and stats of the character they are equipped to. Additionally, each time a Bond Memory is unlocked, scenes from the original manga will be revealed. Bond Memories can also be further powered up by conquering the Temple of Recollection and its challenging ever-changing stages.

"Players who pre-order or pre-purchase the game will receive Dai's special outfit, "Legendary Hero" and the Bond Memory "The Hero's Tutor." The Digital Deluxe Edition provides the full game download, along with the following bonus items."

Popp's special outfit "Legendary Mage"

Maam's special outfits "Legendary Priest" and "Legendary Martial Artist"

Hyunckel's special outfits "Legendary Swordsman" and "Legendary Warrior"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!