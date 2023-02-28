Innchanted Confirmed For Late March Release Date Deal with a magical wizard landlord and fight them to get your family's Inn back in Innchanted, coming out next month.

Twin Sails Interactive and indie developer DragonBear Studios confirmed this week that their upcoming game Innchanted is coming out in late March. The game will give you some modern housing woe vibes with a magical and fighting-back theme as you play as a young woman fighting to get back an Inn her family has owned for generations, as it was stolen by an evil wizard. The game is set to be released on March 28th on PC via Steam, but until then, enjoy the latest trailer below.

"Yarrul's family inn has been stolen by an evil wizard landlord – and it's up to you to reclaim your family's legacy! To stop the wizard from claiming the inn for himself, you must pass his challenge: prove who the better innkeeper is! Team up with friends and/or an AI companion to manage and upgrade your inn, brew potions, fish, cook, serve food to hungry customers, discover new recipes, and defend your inn in this magical adventure. Making this inn a roaring success will be no easy feat. Every day brings new challenges, layouts, adventures, and mechanics to learn in this fantasy adventure inspired by Indigenous Australian tales. You'll have to navigate your inn's constant magical changes, overcome the wizard's nefarious monsters and schemes, and satisfy the infamous Food Critic. But don't forget that being good innkeepers means charming the locals, fishing sustainably, being kind to others, and helping out your fellow villagers in need!"

Run a Magical Inn with Friends Online: Play solo with a delegable AI companion or in a group of up to four players (online or local) to save your inn from the evil wizard landlord across over 50 levels. Work together to brew potions, fish, cook, serve food, and defend your inn from monsters and CatBurglars!

