Interkosmos 2000 Will Release On Steam & Meta Quest This Thursday Ovid Works has a new outer space experience coming this Thursday as you will attempt to multitask and survive in Interkosmos 2000.

Developer and publisher Ovid Works confirmed this week that Interkosmos 2000 will be released for both Steam and Meta Quest on February 16th. This multitasking survival game will have you sitting in the cockpit of an experimental capsule that will have you running several jobs at once, not just to complete your mission but make sure you're able to survive in space. The game will test your skills at being able to handle multiple items at the same time, much like games such as Five Nights At Freddie's or Not For Broadcast, but with a lovely sci-fi twist. Enjoy the trailer below before the game comes out!

"Go to space. Save the Future. Try not to Die. Welcome (back) to the world of Interkosmos for an even wilder, weirder and more wondrous adventure. Experience the intense exhilaration of spaceflight. Explore the awe-inspiring interiors of a realistic space capsule. Master the crucial systems that will keep you in orbit (and breathing). And while you're at it, try your best not to die. Should you complete your mission, you just might save the future – and yourself. Should you fail? Let's not think about that. With more challenges, more stunning visuals and more hours of replayability than ever, the year 2000 has never been so thrilling."

You need to have a constant awareness of your surroundings, manage engine levels and maintain all systems necessary for survival.

Solve any issues that may arise, you're in charge, and it is up to you to make decisions and prioritize maintenance work that will affect the capsule.

Navigate through obstacles and asteroids, dock to space stations, glide over Earth and return safely once your mission is complete.

Experience the desolation of the cosmos. Accompanied by extraordinary graphics and sound effects that will help you immerse in the story.

Try out a fascinating story mode that takes you on a crazy space ride from launch to landing.

Enjoy space in a free-float manner through the unrestrained Sandbox mode.