Into The Pit Receives A Free Demo Prior To Launch

Humble Games has launched a free demo of their upcoming game Into The Pit so you can get a taste of it before they officially launch the game. Like a lot of games over the weekend, Into The Pit joined the Steam Next Fest to show off what the game was all about, and with it came a free demo for players to explore that will last until October 7th. If you're not familiar with this game, this is a fast-paced retro-FPS roguelite developed by Nullpointer Games. You'll find yourself being a member of a family of mystics who deal in lore-hunting, or more to the point, lore-eradicating. You've been summoned to a village dealing with a curse that has been based on rumors of a demonic portal somewhere in the vicinity as dark magics have overwhelmed the village with corruption. It'll be up to you and the others to clear it out. Enjoy the demo as the game will officially be released on October 19th, 2021.

As members of a family of lore-hunting mystics, you and your cousin Luridia separately wander the land following rumors of occult power. After discovering a demonic pit in a nearby village, Luridia's once prolific letters grow silent. Something has gone terribly wrong. Now it is up to you to journey to the desolate hamlet under dark eldritch skies. What did Luridia discover? And what great power has this village unearthed? FIGHT WITH CHAOTIC MAGIC – experiment with various spells and powers to become an unstoppable magical force.

experiment with various spells and powers to become an unstoppable magical force. SHIFTING TREACHEROUS DUNGEONS – high-octane energy and short-paced levels will keep you on your toes. You'll never know what horror lies beyond the next corner.

high-octane energy and short-paced levels will keep you on your toes. You'll never know what horror lies beyond the next corner. GROW YOUR POWERS – rescue villagers to open shops for permanent upgrades to prolong your runs and maximize your potential.

rescue villagers to open shops for permanent upgrades to prolong your runs and maximize your potential. CHOOSE YOUR CHALLENGE – mix keys and runes gathered on your journeys to generate and combine different dungeon encounters.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Into The Pit | Reveal Trailer (https://youtu.be/N_Blaw32W1E)