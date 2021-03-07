Is Gible More Common In Pokémon GO For The Season Of Legends?

Gible was once one of the absolute rarest species in Pokémon GO. 2020 saw this highly coveted Dragon/Ground-type Pokémon become a bit more available by featuring it in event eggs during a couple of limited events and raids during GO Fest 2020 and Dragon Week. Still, though, the hopes of encountering a Gible outside of short events is very low in Pokémon GO. Trainers were pleased when Niantic announced Gible as the March 2021 Research Breakthrough reward but according to some trainer's social media, it seems that there may actually be a noticeable increase in Gible spawns in the wild right now. Is it true? Is Gible really spawning more in the wild? Let's take a look at the situation.

Yeah, it's true. Gible remains rare, but the number of Gible sightings reported have gone way past anecdotal. Increased sightings have been reported on the Silph Road Reddit in great numbers, and I can personally attest to seeing accounts of increased Gible in all of the multiple raids groups in which I play.

The increase in Gible spawns is likely part of Pokémon GO's Season of Legends, which has introduced a new set of common and rare spawns exclusive to each Hemisphere with some available in both, including Gible. This increase in spawns isn't limited to just Gible, though. In fact, Silph Researchers have also confirmed an uptick in sightings of Gible's evolution, Gabite.

Reports of other rare Pokémon vary. There have been traveler reports of Axew, Deino, and Tirtouga spawning in the wild in the Northern Hemisphere only, with Archen reported for both Hemispheres.

Hopefully, this is the start of some of the rarest species in Pokémon GO becoming a bit more obtainable to trainers all over. I mean, with Noibat released, there are clearly already plans to keep introducing super rare species in Pokémon GO.