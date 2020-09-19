Is The Decoding Porygon Ticket Worth It In Pokémon GO?

Decoding Porygon, a paid research, is currently available in the in-game shop in Pokémon GO. For one dollar, Pokémon trainers can unlock this research to play on Porygon Community Day, this Sunday from 11 AM until 5 PM. What trainers are wondering, though, is if the Decoding Porygon ticket is worth it. Let's take a look.

The best bet to determine if the Decoding Porygon Research is worth it is to look at previous Community Days. Previous researches have offered Pokéballs, candy for the spotlighted Pokémon, an Incense, multiple encounters with the spotlighted Pokémon with an IV floor of 10/10/10, a Rocket Radar, a Poffin, Rare Candy, and up to or exceeding 13,500 Stardust. To say that this is more than the equivalent amount of Pokécoins can buy is an understatement. What trainers will have to do to determine if this is worth it for them is to look at all of these items and ask themselves if they will genuinely use them.

Incenses will be of major use during Community Day, as they will be boosted to three hours rather than one. This once Incense alone can yield over 180 spawns for attentive trainers. Another one of the items that make the Decoding Porygon ticket worth it is the Poffin, as there is a Mega Buddy Event coming in Pokémon GO the Tuesday following Porygon Community Day. A Buddy-centric event will almost certainly be a great time to optimize a Poffin.

Finally, while there will be hundreds if not thousands of Porygon encounters available to trainers in the wild, the IV floor that research enounters provide is valuable for those looking for powerful Pokémon to evolve up.

Whie it depends on how seriously a trainer plays Pokémon GO, the Decoding Porygon ticket is worth it many times over for all but the most casual players.