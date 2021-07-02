Is The Tepig Community Day Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?

The tasks and rewards for Tepig Community Day have not yet been released. How then can we determine if the Tepig Community Day ticket is worth buying? We have seen Pokémon GO continue the basic features of each Community Day ticket with relative consistency for months now. Let's take a look at how Niantic described this offering, see what was featured in the Gible Community Day ticket last month, and then examine each possible route: buy, do not buy, and wait.

Niantic described the Tepig Community Day ticket in Pokémon GO like so:

For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Tepig Community Day-exclusive Special Research story, Roasted Berries. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Roasted Berries Special Research story go live! Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal.

This gives us absolutely nothing to go on, as per usual. Niantic is betting on the price being so low that they don't have to supply information. While that isn't exactly fair, the truth is, that it is rather low. They have a decidedly low threshold of value to offer to make this worth the purchase.

Let's see what was offered in last month's Pokémon GO: Gible Community Day ticket. The research rewards from that event is listed bere in its entirety:

15 Poké Balls

4 Gible encounters

120 Gible Candy

2000 Stardust

2 Incense

Gabite encounter

10 Pinap Berries

7500 XP

1 Incense

1 Lucky Egg

10 Great Balls

1 Rocket Radar

15 Ultra Balls

2 Silver Pinap Berries

3000 Stardust

1 Garchomp encounter

2 Rare Candies

That, to me, is certainly worth the $1 USD if Pokémon GO can keep the rewards consistent. To me, that leaves us with the following reasoning behind these options.

BUY: If those items or something close to those items sounds acceptable, you could do far worse with a dollar than this.

DO NOT BUY: If these aren't items you care about, you're not missing much. It's a non-essential bonus that some will find helpful.

WAIT: If you don't mind waiting until the day of, Bleeding Cool will post the actual tasks and rewards for Tepig Community Day the morning of the event. This will spell out exactly what you're getting.

Now, to end with my personal take… I'm just going to get it. These are among the cheapest things you can buy in Pokémon GO and the rewards add up to more value than the dollar by a good amount.