"Is This Game Trying To Kill Me?" Aims For April Console Release

After having already been out on PC since November, the horror title Is This Game Trying To Kill Me? is headed to consoles

Explore an eerie cabin where reality and the game's virtual world dangerously intertwine.

Discover hidden secrets and face mind-bending traps in a forest cabin full of mysteries.

Enjoy multiple endings with various ways to test your survival skills and uncover the truth.

Indie game developer and publisher Stately Snail has confirmed a release date for Is This Game Trying To Kill Me? on consoles. If you haven't seen this game before, you play as a random person who found an old-school PC title on an old computer in an empty shack in the woods and, for some reason, decide that now is a great time to play it. Nevermind the fact that you don't know how it has power when there's no one and nothing out here to indicate anyone lives here. Along the way, you discover there's more to this gamer than you realized, as you find your own life is in danger in the process. But is it really in danger, or is the game just messing with you?

The game has already been out on Steam since November, earning it a bit of popularity, but now it's time to see it arrive for all three major consoles. Right now, the team has confirmed it will be released on April 4 across the board. For now, enjoy the trailer and info here.

Is This Game Trying To Kill Me?

Is this Game Trying to Kill Me? is a mix of horror and first-person puzzle. You are trapped inside a cabin deep in the forest, and its owner offers to play a computer game in exchange for freedom. But the cabin and the game are much more connected than you might think. Traps from the game begin to appear in reality, and your actions in the cabin affect the computer game. And very soon, you realize that the stake in this game is your life!

Play the game while you're playing the game!

A mix of horror and first-person puzzle-solving;

An old cabin deep in the forest, hiding secrets;

Multiple endings and numerous ways to die.

