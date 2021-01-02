It's Time For The Baby Pokémon To Return To Pokémon GO

2020 was a very "Be careful what you wish for" time for Pokémon GO players. Amid complaints about the stale egg pools in Pokémon GO, Niantic made a major change to 7KM Gift Eggs, which had previously been home to Alolan and Baby Pokémon. Starting in February 2020, Niantic seemed to respond to the egg complaints with a move that can only be interpreted as a malicious "Oh word?" In one fell swoop, the 7KM Gift Egg pool was cleared, with the Babies and Alolans replaced with Fossil Pokémon. While it was momentarily novel to hatch Kabuto, Omanyte, Aerodactyl, Cranidos, and the rare Archen from eggs, these rough Shiny odds began to drum up even more complaints. Ever since then, Niantic has relegated these 7 KM Gift Eggs to a mixture of Alolan Pokémon and Galarian Pokémon, leaving the Baby Pokémon featured only as limited-time perks during events. It has been a very long time since the Babies were just flat out consistently available in Pokémon GO… and I believe it's time that we as trainers ask Niantic for their return.

Here is the current 7KM Gift Egg pool:

Alolan Diglett

Alolan Geodude

Alolan Grimer

Alolan Meowth

Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Vulpix

Galarian Darumaka

Galarian Farfetch'd

Galarian Meowth

Galarian Ponyta

Galarian Stunfisk

Galarian Zigzagoon

Personally, and I know this is true of many Pokémon GO trainers, I avoid opening gifts if I have an open Egg slot. I don't want these Eggs. I don't know many who do. These aren't bad Pokémon by any means, but considering that 7KM Eggs are the only Eggs in the game that you can guarantee you can get if you want due to their availability in Gifts, it's a stale pool. None of the Galarians have a Shiny chance, so farming these gets old quickly. Of the Alolans, the Shiny odds are very rough. Alolan Geodude, Grimer, and Diglett all have the wild spawn rate of approximately one in 500, making Alolan Sandshrew, Meowth, and Vulpix the only ones with a boosted rate… and all three have featured heavily in events as wild spawns in 2020.

It's time that we band together. It's time that we do it for the Babies. For Pichu, for Cleffa, for Igglybuffy, for Togepi, for Tyrogue, for Smoochum, for Elekid, for Magby, for Azurill, for Wynaut, for Budew, for Chingling, for Bonsly, for Happiny, for Munchlax, for Riolu for Mantyke. For Pokémon that have a consistently boosted Shiny rate.

Come on, Niantic. Let's go!