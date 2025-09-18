Posted in: Games, Jackbox Games, Jackbox Party Pack, Video Games | Tagged: Cookie Haus, Doominate, Hear Say, Jackbox Party Pack 11, Legends Of Trivia, Suspectives

Jackbox Party Pack 11 Receives Late-October Release Date

After months of reveals and teasing a release date in the Fall, Jackbox Party Pack 11 has an official launch date for late October

Jackbox Games has finally confirmed the official release date for their latest entry in the Party Pack series, Jackbox Party Pack 11. After months of teasing the game, revealing all five titles, and drawing it out well beyond the point we thought they would, the company confirmed the game will be out on October 23, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer with the news, which you can check out above.

Jackbox Party Pack 11

The Jackbox Party Pack 11 catapults you and your crew into the best timeline of party game pandemonium. Whether you're a trivia titan, a joke mastermind, or the resident undercover detective of your friend group, there's something for everyone in this pack. No extra controllers needed – players simply join the game and play using phones, tablets or computers!

Suspectives: Suspectives is a detective-themed social deduction game where players work together to uncover the secret criminal hiding among them. The only clues left behind? Facts that players share about themselves. Suspectives turns players' quirky personal details into the key evidence for solving a crime. Players must put each other in the hot seat to determine if the evidence stacks up against them. If you're the secret criminal, suddenly your love of folk music and inability to keep plants alive could be the very things that incriminate you! If you're questioning, use the controller to add more time, or declare the interview over when you've heard enough. Every player gets a vote on how the subject is doing in the hot seat.

Doominate: Doominate is a chaotic twist on joke-writing games where players take turns destroying each other's wholesome ideas, all in the name of comedy. The goal? Take something nice, and add a little doom to wreck it… hilariously. Players build running jokes step-by-step by adding unexpected twists to each other's prompts. The doominated prompts face off in 1v1-style battles, with the funniest (or most devastating) getting your vote. But the destruction isn't forever. Every player gets a shot at redemption in the final round, when they can try to "un-destroy" their friends' ideas with another revision to bring some heart back into the chaos. Whether you're crafting a clever twist or rescuing a wrecked idea, Doominate is all about creative sabotage, surprise turns, and big laughs.

Legends of Trivia: Legends of Trivia is a co-op twist on classic trivia, where players work together to conquer challenges and defeat devious monsters with the power of knowledge . Don't know the answer? No problem; your teammates just might have your back. Set in a fantasy world filled with magic, mayhem, and the occasional fart joke, Legends of Trivia combines the fun of knowledge games with the teamwork of an RPG. Pick your character, explore enchanted environments, unlock abilities, and collect items such as potions to help your crew survive trivia battles against mystical monsters. One of the game's core innovations? Breaking apart the trivia process. Even if you know the answer, you'll have to rely on your teammates to submit it. Picture yourself yelling "Answer HORSESHOE CRAB!" to a friend with selective hearing… yeah, suddenly your biggest challenge isn't the trivia, it's your teammates.

Hear Say: In Hear Say, your voice takes center stage. Players record their own lines and sound effects for bizarre, unseen video clips using just their phones. Once everyone's audio is stitched together into a surreal final scene, the group votes for the funniest and most fitting soundscape. The game uses microphone filtering tech to spotlight each player's voice like they're in a professional studio, no matter how chaotic the party gets. Add in animations, stock footage mashups, and some of the weirdest prompts Jackbox has ever written, and you've got a party game that's built to be heard and seen. Hear Say is designed to be funny in three distinct ways: when you record your sounds, when you hear them echoed back during play, and when they're woven into an absurd final video.

Cookie Haus: Cookie Haus is a cozy drawing game where players use their phones to decorate cookies based on strange, delightful prompts. From "draw a silly lil guy" to "a cookie who's seen some things," players will transform randomized cookie shape outlines into sugary showstoppers using one of Jackbox's most satisfying/enjoyable drawing tools to date. Once cookies are complete, bakers get to name their sweet creations before they face off in a vote to see whose dessert deserves the crown. Whether you're creating chaos or culinary art, the group decides who takes the cookie cake.

