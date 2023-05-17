Jagged Alliance 3 Will Be Released This July Jagged Alliance 3 now has a release date as THQ Nordic are planning to release the game this coming July for PC.

THQ Nordic announced this morning that they have an official release date set for Jagged Alliance 3, set to come out this July. The team revealed the news this morning that the game will be coming to PC this Summer, as they have set the release date for July 14th, 2023. With the news comes a new features trailer, in which the team shows off how the game works along with some gameplay footage to give you an idea of what's been changed, as well as a look at how modding will have an effect on everything.

"Grand Chien, a nation of rich natural resources and deep political divides, is thrown into chaos when the elected president goes missing and a paramilitary force known as "The Legion" seizes control of the countryside. Now, the President's family has pulled together all their resources, including an arrangement with the powerful Adonis corporation, to hire a group of skilled mercenaries tasked with finding the President and bringing order back to the country. In Jagged Alliance 3, select from a huge cast of mercenaries all with their own unique personalities, quirks, and backstories. Then go out and explore Grand Chien as you meet new people, earn money, grow your team, and ultimately make your own decisions that will decide the country's fate."