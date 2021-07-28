James Bond's Aston Martin Is Coming To Rocket League

Psyonix announced today a new IP will be headed to Rocket League as a staple of James Bond will be added as a new car. The team will be adding in the classic Bond car, his '60s Aston Martin, ready to jump into the game on July 29th. It doesn't come with all of the gadgets you would expect, so no being able to destroy opponents beyond ramming them. But it's still a cool car to drive around in. Here are the details from the team.

Get ready to jump into the driver's seat of the iconic car driven by James Bond himself! The Rocket League pitch will be shaken, maybe even stirred, by the arrival of the famous 1963 Aston Martin DB5 on July 29th. Q has been hard at work in the lab developing the perfect vehicle for Soccar. The Aston Martin DB5 has been outfitted with rocket boost and an Octane hitbox, and is now ready to go airborne and score goals. 007's Aston Martin DB5 comes with the signature Silver Birch Paint Finish that resembles the original color of the Aston Martin, one-of-a-kind Engine Audio, 007's Aston Martin DB5 Wheels, and a Reel Life Decal. Get 007's Aston Martin DB5 in the Item Shop for 1100 Credits for a limited time before it's gone. Bond will declassify more of his garage later this year, so stay tuned for more mission briefings!

No word if this will be the only addition or if they will later work out a deal to add other James Bond cars to the mix, as they have adapted over the years. But for now, this is a cool addition we didn't really think would ever make it to a video game with all the rights issues around the property.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 007's Aston Martin DB5 Arrives in Rocket League (https://youtu.be/6-31KXAFyrA)