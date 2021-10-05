Japanese Pokémon TCG: Fusion Arts Secret Rare Reveal Part 10

The Japanese-language Pokémon TCG continues to reveal cards from its September 2021 set. Fusion Arts, a Mew-themed set, will introduce Fusion as the third Battle Style, adding to the pool of Rapid Strike and Single Strike Pokémon. The set also includes Genesect V, Hoopa V, Chandelure V and VMAX, Boltund V and VMAX, Greedent V and VMAX, and more. For fans of the English-language Pokémon TCG, these reveals are notable because these cards are expected to appear in November 2021's English-language Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike along with cards from earlier this year that appeared in the Inteleon and Gengar VMAX High Class Decks. Let's take a look at the set's newly revealed Secret Rares.

This set is the most excited I've been for Rainbow Rares in a while. I feel like Fusion Arts and, by extension, the eventual English-language adaptation of Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, has done an amazing job of picking Pokémon that look really good with the rainbow color palette. We saw earlier how awesome the Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare is, and now we have the Chandelure VMAX Rainbow Rare blazing with color. It doesn't take away the burn of not getting a Chandelure Alternate Art, but it does add another chase card to this Pokémon TCG set for me. Boltund VMAX is a bit more of a middle-of-the-road Rainbow Rare for me but it's still nice. The art department here has certainly gotten a lot better at placing the Rainbow Rare color palette on the artwork recently to make these cards feel less samey and give the actual design more pop. Overall, the visuals of this style of card have dramatically improved since their introduction in the Sun & Moon era.

Fusion Arts was released in Japan on September 24th, 2021. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike will be released internationally on November 12th, 2021.