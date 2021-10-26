Japanese Pokémon TCG Gets Battle Legion In February 2021

A lot of information has come out recently about upcoming Japanese Pokémon TCG sets. Even if you only collect English-language Pokémon cards, this is worth keying into as these sets serve as the basis for the international adaptations. To recap, Japan's Pokémon TCG will see the set VMAX Climax release in December 2021. This is a high-class set with both reprints and new cards, and the biggest known feature of the set is that it brings back Character Cards. Character Cards are Full Art, non-textured Pokémon cards that showcase the bond between trainers and their Pokémon. The set will also introduce Character Super Rares, which marries the Character Card concept with the VMAX mechanic. This is thought to be the final set that will use VMAXes. Then, January 2022 will see Japan release the next main Pokémon TCG expansion with Star Birth, which seems to be a tie-in to the Pokémon Legends: Arceus game. This Arceus-themed set will introduce V-STARs as the new card of VMAX-level rarity. Now, we can confirm that yet another set will be released in Japan in February 2022: Battle Legion.

Here is everything we know about Battle Legion, which will be Japan's February 2021 Pokémon TCG set:

This is considered a Sword & Shield Strengthening Expansion Pack. It will come in booster boxes of 20 packs rather than 30 with a likelihood of seven cards per pack.

That's… really it! PokeBeach posted a theory that considering this is a special set, it may introduce a new style of card. It'll sure be interesting to see, as we've had quite a lot of that recently. Between Fall 2021 and February 2022, we will see the Pokémon TCG add:

Pokémon V-UNION

Character Super Rare

V-STAR

It sure is an interesting time to be either or both a collector and a player of the Pokémon TCG. 2022 seems to be taking the hobby back to Sinnoh in honor of both the Legends: Arceus game as well as Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. I can't wait to see these sets and how they'll come to international audiences.