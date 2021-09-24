Japanese Pokémon TCG Releases Mew-Themed Set Fusion Arts Today

The latest Japanese-language Pokémon TCG set releases today, September 24th, 2021. Fusion Arts, a Mew-themed set, will be available to purchase in Japan today with international sources expecting product soon after. Fusion Arts introduces Fusion as the third Battle Style, adding to the pool of Rapid Strike and Single Strike Pokémon. In addition to Mew V and VMAX, the set also includes Genesect V, Hoopa V, Chandelure V and VMAX, Boltund V and VMAX, Greedent V and VMAX, a Full Art Elesia Trainer Supporter, Alternate Arts of the Mew cards, and more. For fans of the English-language Pokémon TCG, this set is expected to be the primary basis for November 2021's English-language Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike along with two other Japanese products from earlier this year: the Inteleon and Gengar VMAX High Class Decks.

Fusion Arts will have 100 main cards and a selection of Secret Rares. We can now confirm that the Pokémon TCG will indeed continue the pattern of Alternate Arts that began in Japan's simultaneously released Rapid Strike Master and Single Strike Master sets (which was largely adapted into the English-language Sword & Sheild – Battle Styles) and have continued through each main subsequent expansion. Alternate Art cards have been one of the driving forces of Pokémon TCG collecting during 2021, a major year for The Pokémon Company as it celebrates a quarter-century in business. It is exceedingly likely that the Secret Rare Alternate Art Mew VMAX will be the top-valued chase card not only of Japan's Fusion Arts but the English-language Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike as well.

The Japanese Pokémon TCG is also celebrating the release of Fusion Arts with a large collection of products that we previously reported, including:

Elesa's Holiday Card Sleeves featuring Elesa, Emolga, and Zebstrika.

Elesa's Holiday Deck Box featuring Elesa, Emolga, and Zebstrika.

Dynamax Mew Card Sleeves featuring the Pokémon TCG: Fusion Arts official pack art.

Dynamax Mew Deck Box featuring the Pokémon TCG: Fusion Arts official pack art.

Dynamax Mew Large Deck Box featuring the Pokémon TCG: Fusion Arts official pack art.

Chandelure Card Sleeves.

High Class Black Card Box

and more