JETT: The Far Shore Announces New Campaign Coming In 2023

Superbrothers and Pine Scented revealed that they will be releasing a new campaign for JETT: The Far Shore sometime next year. Not much is known about the new campaign, only that it will be called "Given Time" and will take place three years after the events of the original campaign's conclusion. According to the brief developer notes sent out, Mei arises from torpor into a mostly hibernating Ground Control. It is here that new whispers from the wyld start to pour out and unravel, only this time is it alone. You can check out the trailer for the new campaign below, and the game will release a free demo during Steam Next Fest for those looking to try it out.

JETT: The Far Shore invites you on an interstellar trip to carve out a future for a people haunted by oblivion in this cinematic action adventure. As scout and 'anchorite' Mei, be the first to deploy to a mythic ocean planet. Take the helm of a 'jett' and explore a vast unknown – skim low over waves, roar up pristine coastlines and carve through otherworldly woods. Adapt to an intricate, systemic open world and persevere through adversity alongside an intimate ensemble in this story of courage, wonder and regret. Embark on an exploratory single player adventure presented in five captivating acts encompassing monumental moments, laid-back exploration, occasional white-knuckle action, moments of heartfelt companionship, and a helping of existential dread.

Soak in a sea of music and 3D sound, with a breathtaking score by Scntfc.

Deploy to the surface of a mythic ocean planet: skim up undiscovered coastlines, inspect indigenous flora and fauna, adapt to new perils, and problem-solve tough obstacles using your jett's array of scientific tools.

Investigate the source of 'the hymnwave', an interstellar invitation that propelled a people to look beyond their troubled skies and across the sea of stars, for salvation

Rendezvous at 'Ground Control' and get to know fellow scouts in relaxed first-person sequences, as the scouts struggle together to "satisfy 'Jao's directives'" and acquit themselves with honor.

Endure hardships, evade pursuers and grapple with massive 'kolos' creatures by out-pacing or out-smarting adversaries and navigating hazards.

Delve Deeper to explore an expansive mysterious world where the open-world immersive sim elements linger on the horizon.