Jolteon Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021

It's an Eevee celebration this week in Pokémon GO. The Luminous Legends Y event has introduced Sylveon, the new Fairy-type Eeveelution, to the game. In honor of its release, most of Eevee's other evolutions are currently in Tier Three raids with the exception of the Ice-type Glaceon, the Grass-type Leafeon, and the newly released Sylveon. These raids are a good idea for those looking to build up Eevee Candy, as evolved forms offer additional candy. But what are the best counters to defeat these Tier Three raids as a solo player? With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on the Electric-type Eeveelution Jolteon and perfect your catching strategy. Let's go!

Top Pokémon GO Counters for Jolteon

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Jolteon counters as such:

Shadow Mamoswine (Mud-Slap, Bulldoze)

Therian Forme Landorus (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Excadrill (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Groudon (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Rhyperior (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Garchomp (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Incarnate Forme Landorus (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Psystrike)

Krookodile (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Shadow Swampert (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Jolteon with efficiency.

Rhydon (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Golurk (Mud-Slap, Earth Power)

Mamoswine (Mud-Slap, Bulldoze)

Donphan (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Regigigas (Ground-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact)

Golem (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Psystrike)

Haxorus (Dragon Tail, Earthquake)

Flygon (Mud-Slap, Earth Power)

Alolan Dugtrio (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Jolteon can be defeated by solo trainers. If you are a lower-level player, though, or even a high-level player that doesn't power up your Pokémon, you may have a harder time. If you choose the best counters, though, with the best moves and power them up, any trainer should be able to handle these.

When catching these, your best bet is to use Pinap Berries, as this will increase the amount of Eevee Candies you can earn… and those Candies are the real reason to do these raids, as they are not available to catch as Shinies. They aren't very difficult catches so don't waste your Silver Pinaps.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!