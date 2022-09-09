The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Astral Radiance Part 46: Gardevoir CHR

In May 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, came out on May 27th, 2022. It is the tenth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Radiant Pokémon mechanic. Radiant Pokémon are similar to Shining Pokémon of the past as they include a Shiny Pokémon with holofoil and texture on the figure rather than the background. The difference, though, is a special holo pattern on the text area of the card. Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance also continues the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the previous set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Trainer Gallery subset from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance.

Today's Trainer Gallery selection contains three Character Rares: Frosmoth, Gardevoir, and Wyrdeer.

First up, artist aoki illustrates a holiday-themed Frosmoth Character Rare featuring its trainer Melony. The cute mix of frosty snow and warm lighting works beautifully on this cute scene of the pair preparing Christmas decorations.

The popular species Gardevoir gets a Character Rare illustrated by Sanosuke Sakuma. This card pictures a studious Gardevoir carrying a book in what looks like a laboratory or study as its trainer, the masked-up Doctor, types away on his computer. Looks like Gardevoir isn't complying with the COVID regulations.

Finally, Pokémon Legends: Arceus gets some love with this kirisAki-illustrated Wydeer Character Rare. Straight out of the game, this card depicts Wydeer and its trainer Mai in the forests of ancient Hisui.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance.