K/DA Will Be Appearing In Just Dance 2021 With A New Track

We got a new interesting crossover this morning from Riot Games and Ubisoft as K/DA has invaded the spotlight of Just Dance 2021. This is one of those events where you hear people kinda talk about them and be like "Yeah, that would be cool, but it'll probably never happen." And then it happens and you don't have much else to say because it was unexpected. But the image and the trailer we have for you today don't lie as the virtual pop supergroup featuring Ahri, Kai'Sa, Evelynn, and Akali from League Of Legends has arrived in the game. And with them comes a brand new song for you to dance to as you get to practice your coordinated dance skills to the tune of "DRUM GO DUM" from their latest EP.

The song features Aluna, Wolftyla, and Bekuh BOOM as well, so you're getting a hefty pop tune on top of a crossover. The track will be available for free in the game for only three months, then it will transition into being an exclusive map for Just Dance Unlimited subscribers. If you're into both games then this is probably one of the best things you could get this year. Here's a quick quote about the crossover before checking out the trailer.

"We're so excited to collaborate with musical phenomenon K/DA to bring 'DRUM GO DUM' to Just Dance this year," said Matthew Tomkinson, Creative Director of Just Dance 2021. "We were able to work with K/DA's creative team to create this map, integrating K/DA's official choreography and design to produce the perfect homage to the group's dance track in their EP, All Out. We're really happy with the final result and can't wait for the Just Dance community to finally see it!"