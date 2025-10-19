Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kaiju Cleaner Simulator, One More Time, Spaghetti Cat

Kaiju Cleaner Simulator Releases New Trailer & Demo

How will you tackle the job of cleaning up after a giant kaiju attack? You can find out how in the free demo for Kaiju Cleaner Simulator.

Article Summary Try the free demo of Kaiju Cleaner Simulator, now live on Steam for a limited time.

Take on the role of a cleanup crew tasked with restoring cities after epic kaiju battles.

Use heavy-duty tools to extract organs, clean toxic waste, and maximize your earnings.

Play solo or co-op with friends in a hilarious, upgrade-filled urban monster mess adventure.

Indie game developer One More Time and publisher Spaghetti Cat dropped a new trailer along with a new demo for their latest game, Kaiju Cleaner Simulator. As the name suggests, you and a crew of cleaners will head into the city post-battle and deal with the unfortunate but profitable task of cleaning up after all of the monsters have fought to the death and the winner has left back to wherever they came from. The game has a free demo on Steam right now, allowing you to try out a small piece of the game and get a feel for it. Enjoy the latest trailer here before you go diving into the mess!

Kaiju Cleaner Simulator

When giant monsters unleash mayhem, someone needs to deal with the mess. Join a team of professional Kaiju cleaners and restore order to cities devastated by colossal battles. Extract valuable organs, avoid deadly toxins, upgrade your gear, and transform a filthy job into a thrilling adventure! To dissect monster remains, utilize a diverse arsenal of heavy-duty equipment such as chainsaws, crushers, extraction tools, and more. Wash away blood, flesh, slime, and hazardous waste polluting the city streets. The cleaner you work, the bigger your paycheck!

Harvest organs, bones, and rare crystals carefully to maximize profits. Thoughtful sorting and precise work lead to valuable bonuses and better contracts! Unlock new equipment, level up your abilities, purchase specialized protective suits, and boost the efficiency of your cleaning operations. Even the nastiest jobs can be wildly fun! Joke around with your crew via voice chat, tease your teammates, and keep spirits high as you scrub monster guts off the streets.

Single-player mode and co-op with up to four players

Epic dissection of colossal monsters

Thorough cleaning of toxic waste

Varied sorting and recycling mechanics

Tons of tools and equipment upgrades

Humor, madness, and hilarious situations!

