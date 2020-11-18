Kalos Region Debuts Early December 2020 In Pokémon GO

Generation Six is coming to Pokémon GO in just two weeks from now. On December 2nd, the Kalos region will roll out with an initial wave of seventeen species as part of a Kalos-themed event.

That's actual footage of a Fennekin being caught in Pokémon GO. The time to get hyped is NOW.

Here is everything that we currently know about the Generation Six rollout:

The first wave of species will include Chespin, Quilladin, Chesnaught, Fennekin, Braixen, Delphox, Froakie, Frogadier, Greninja, Bunnelby, Diggersby, Fletchling, Fletchinder, Talonflame, Litleo, Pyroar, Klefki.

Klefki will be regional to France.

A Kalos-themed event, which will feature these species more often in the wild, will run in Pokémon GO from Wednesday, December 2nd at 10 AM to Tuesday, December 7th at 10 PM local time.

In addition to this, Niantic let us know that a "Mysterious Raid Egg" would appear. They wrote:

"There seems to be a mysterious Pokémon preparing to hatch from a one-star Raid Egg soon! We're tracking the progress of this Egg on our social channels, and we might need your help to get it to hatch sooner!"

At the press conference in which Niantic revealed the new GO Beyond inactivate which will bring "Season" to Pokémon GO, it was announced that this Kalos rollout is part of the first season, called the Season of Celebration. It has been confirmed that future seasons will see more Pokémon from the Kalos region appearing for the first time in the game.

Now, it is worth noting that there are still Unova species that have not yet been released in Pokémon GO. Of all of the many things announced for GO Beyond, these unreleased Unovans didn't make the cut. Let the speculation begin as to how and when some of these highly anticipated Generation Five species, such as Zorua and Larvesta, will be added to Pokémon GO as the game presses on to Generation Six.