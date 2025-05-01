Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Raw Fury, Video Games | Tagged: Clifftop Games, Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer

Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer Confirms Late May Release

The thilling sequel Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer has an official release date, as the game will arrive on PC via Steam in late May

Article Summary Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer launches in late May, bringing a new urban mystery to PC on Steam.

Return as detective Kathy Rain in 1998 to solve gruesome serial murders plaguing the city of Kassidy.

Enjoy enhanced pixel-art visuals, dynamic lighting, and cinematic hand-drawn cutscenes.

Investigate clues, use Kathy’s notebook, and connect narrative threads in the series’ longest entry yet.

Indie game developer Clifftop Games and publisher Raw Fury have confirmed the release date for their upcoming sequel, Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer. The game kind of picks up where the last one left off, as you play the titular detective picking up a new case in a new city while still pursuing her main objective. Can you solve what's going on with a string of murders in the city of Kassidy? You can try your luck at being the detective when it comes out on May 20, 2025. For now, enjoy the trailer above.

Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer

When this story begins, things are looking dire for private eye Kathy Rain. Set in 1998, following her investigation in Conwell Springs, Kathy Rain is on a brand new case involving a string of murders that has paralyzed the metropolitan city of Kassidy. The Katmobile is running on fumes, the fridge is nearly empty, and an eviction is looming close. However, opportunity arrives when a big cash reward is announced for solving the 'Soothsayer' case — a string of serial murders with a death grip on the metropolitan city of Kassidy. Players must help Kathy Rain find clues, gather evidence, connect the dots, and confront the serial killer before the hunter becomes hunted… will this case define her career, or cast her as the next victim of the 'Soothsayer'…?

Point and click urban thriller – Take a new case with Kathy Rain in an all-new adventure that is as hard-hitting as it is emotional. Fit for newcomers and fans of the series alike.

Stunning pixel-art graphics – See Kathy Rain as never before with higher resolution pixel art that complements Kathy's gritty world, alongside modern features such as dynamic lighting and surface reflections.

Immersive cinematic sequences – Watch the story unfold with beautiful hand-drawn cutscenes and character portraits.

Make a note – Log interesting findings in Kathy's notebook and refer to them in your investigation. Connect narrative threads for surprising and satisfying outcomes.

Bigger than ever – Play through the longest Clifftop Games title yet with a deep narrative that spans many diverse locations and a wide range of characters.

Familiar voices – Arielle Siegel returns as Kathy Rain, alongside other familiar voices in supportive roles!

